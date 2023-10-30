Forest River recalls Coachmen Cross Trail motorhomes for falling fridges

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2023-2024 Coachmen Cross Trail Class C motorhomes. The 12-volt refrigerator may dislodge and fall from its cabinet.

Remedy

Dealers will reinstall and secure the 12-volt refrigerator, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 29, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-825-8487. Forest River’s number for this recall is 215-1691.

Notes

For Coachmen Cross Trail Class C motorhome recalls, owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 23V705000.

