Monday, October 30, 2023

Forest River recalls Coachmen Cross Trail motorhomes for falling fridges

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2023-2024 Coachmen Cross Trail Class C motorhomes. The 12-volt refrigerator may dislodge and fall from its cabinet.

Remedy

Dealers will reinstall and secure the 12-volt refrigerator, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 29, 2023. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-825-8487. Forest River’s number for this recall is 215-1691.

Notes

For Coachmen Cross Trail Class C motorhome recalls, owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. The NHTSA Campaign Number is 23V705000.

##RVT1129

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.
