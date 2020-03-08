Forest River recalls some Shasta trailers for tire clearance issue

Forest River, Inc. is recalling certain model year 2020 Shasta SST240TH and SST260TH travel trailers. The tires may have insufficient clearance inside the wheel well allowing the tire to contact the inside of the wheel well, possibly resulting in tire failure.

Tire failure can cause a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash and injury.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will replace the equalizers with ones that are two inches taller and replace any tires with evidence of damage, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 8, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-821-1311. Forest River’s number for this recall is 53-1144.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

