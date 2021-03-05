Forest River RV recalls some trailers: slideout may accidentally detach

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Catalina 184BHS and 184 BHS-W travel trailers. The interior plates that clamp the slide-mechanism to the interior wall were installed incorrectly, which may cause the slide-room to partially detach during transit.

A slide room that detaches while the vehicle is moving can increase the risk of a crash or injury.

Remedy

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will reinstall the interior plates for the slide-room, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 9, 2021. Owners may contact Catalina customer service at 1-574-825-4995. Forest River’s number for this recall is 203-1300.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

