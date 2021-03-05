RV Daily Tips. Friday, March 5, 2021

Issue 1550

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Be soft. Do not let the world make you hard. Do not let the pain make you hate. Do not let the bitterness steal your sweetness. Take pride that even though the rest of the world may disagree, you still believe it to be a beautiful place.” ―Iain Thomas

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cheese Doodle Day!

On this day in history: 1836 – Samuel Colt patents the first production-model revolver, a .28 caliber Colt Paterson.

Tip of the Day

Tax Corner: Use your RV for business? What expenses can you deduct?

By Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA

Dear Neil,

I use my RV for business. Can I deduct expenses related to using it for business income? Thank you for your information. —Craig K.

Read Neil’s response here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Everbright EB-RV Tricycle Motorhome. Check out this adorable three-wheeled electric RV that you can buy online for a bargain! Tony looks at two RVs in this review. See them here.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Grand Design Reflection 150 Series 295RL Fifth Wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, March 5, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Debra Lewallen of Cincinnati, Ohio.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

My first time driving an RV, and how I nearly killed a cop

By Chuck Woodbury: I’ll never forget my first motorhome trip. Before I had logged two hours, I had nearly killed a Reno, Nev., motorcycle cop. “You changed lanes and nearly ran me off the road,” he said as he wrote my ticket. My problem, I later concluded, was that I did not properly adjust my rear view mirrors on my new rig. If I had, I would have seen the policeman and not changed lanes right on top of him. Read the rest of the story.

Yesterday’s featured article: Two inexpensive survival tools every RVer should have

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you enjoy hunting?

The poll isn’t camouflaged, so tell us here!

Quick Tip

The RV range: Allow food to lay, the mice will play!

It is almost inevitable that food will make its way down into the recesses of the RV range if you have one that has an open top (there are also sealed burner models on the market). Because of the air openings around the range top box, mice can get in and will have a smorgasbord! They’ll also leave their calling cards, if you know what I mean.

At a minimum, clean this area thoroughly after use and before storage. It’s easier to clean if you line the bottom with aluminum foil before using it. When the foil is dirty just replace it. The few minutes it takes to do this is easier than cleaning the mess. Just be sure not to block the holes on the sides which are there to vent the box if propane collects and allows fresh air in for the gas/air mixture to enter each burner.

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, posted this tip while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor.

Run two air conditioners on 30 amps – Wow!

When the temperature really gets sizzling and your 50-amp rig is stuck with a 30-amp hookup, you’re out of luck if you want to run two air conditioners. That is, unless you have a state-of-the-art SoftStartRV. It’s inexpensive, simple to install, and works just as promised. Don’t miss watching the short video by RV electricity expert Mike Sokol. Learn more or order at a special discount.

Website of the day

Terms of Service; Didn’t Read

This is a website you’ll want to bookmark. It tells you (briefly) what all the Terms of Service are for popular websites so you don’t have to read allllll that tiny print. Plus, you’ll feel better knowing you’re not ever signing your life away.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Wake up with your morning shower! No, really… wake up! Click here.

Trivia

Ever wonder what the heck all those IKEA names mean? The company names all its sofas, coffee tables and bookshelves after places in Sweden. Beds, wardrobes and hallway furniture are named for places in Norway. Carpets are named after places in Denmark, and dining tables and chairs are all named after places in Finland.

*What is the most-visited paid monument in the world? Take a guess, then visit yesterday’s trivia to see if you’re right.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Andy is a Maltese/Bichon. Rescued from a puppy mill. We adopted him at two? He is our boy, loves to meet new people, loves children, and he travels in his kennel safely. Very smart. Enjoys his birthday party with a homemade doggy treat. He will be 9 this December. Our baby boy.” —Lois Johnson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

JUST GETTING STARTED RVing? Read our editor’s book The ABCs of RVing for free with Kindle Unlimited.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

WRITERS WANTED: We are always looking for new writers. Freelance, part- or full-time, it’s up to you. Good pay for the right person. Must have professional news writing experience. No beginners. If interested, let us know here.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com