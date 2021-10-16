Forest River recalls some Entrada RVs for brake line issue

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Entrada motorhomes. The brake lines may wear against the front leveling jack brackets, possibly resulting in brake line failure.

Brake line failure can result in a loss of braking ability, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will relocate the front leveling jack brackets, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 17, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-264-6664. Forest River’s number for this recall is 504-1426.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1022b