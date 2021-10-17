RV recall: Sewer holding tank in Puma could explode from trapped methane gas

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling some 2021-2022 Puma travel trailers. The black wastewater-holding tank may be missing the ventilation pipe, allowing methane gas to build up. In the presence of an ignition source, a build up of the methane gas could ignite and cause a fire and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will properly vent the black wastewater-holding tank, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 17, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-642-0606. Forest River’s number for this recall is 420-1425.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

