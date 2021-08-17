Forest River RV recalls some trailers: fresh water tank could fall off

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Salem, Wildwood and 2020-2021 Stealth EVO travel trailers. The fresh water tank may not be properly secured to the vehicle’s frame.

A fresh water tank that detaches from the frame could increase the risk of a crash and injuries that could involve other motorists.

Remedy

Dealers will properly secure the holding tank, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 19, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-503-831-5410. Forest River’s number for this recall is 22-1400.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

