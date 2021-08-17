RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Issue 1667

Today’s thought

“Most people die with their music still locked up inside them.” ―Benjamin Disraeli

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Thrift Shop Day!

On this day in history: 1807 – Robert Fulton’s North River Steamboat leaves New York City for Albany, New York, on the Hudson River, inaugurating the first commercial steamboat service in the world.

Tip of the Day

Avoid disaster – Tighten those valve stems correctly!

By Nanci Dixon

I was adding air to the motorhome tires and was turning and turning the valve stem cap when I realized the cap wasn’t coming off. The stem itself was unscrewing! I figured it out just in the nick of time before I unscrewed the stem all the way. I hurriedly turned it back in, held the stem and got the cap off and added air. Continue reading this brief but important tip.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Lance Camper 1985 Travel Trailer. As he reports, “I was surprised just how many features there were on this trailer, considering the size. … Lance products are not inexpensive but they are one of my favorites. For a lot of really useful features in a small package, this is a tough one to beat.” Learn more.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the "RV Handbook" as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why won’t the furnace burner light in our Minnie Winnie?

Dear Dave,

We own a 2020 Minnie Winnie and pretty much love it. First couple of AZ winter uses the furnace worked perfectly. Now we are on an extended cross-country road trip and while in Colorado at high altitude we attempted to take the morning chill off with the furnace. The thermostat and blower fan seem fine but the burner does not fire up. Because of the young age of this unit I am wondering if it has a recall or bulletin on the furnace. TIA for any insight. —Don

Read Dave’s answer.

A four-story tall RV… literally

Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a treehouse? What about a treehouse-RV combo? Or what would it be like to live in a four-story RV? Well, whoever built this doesn’t have to wonder anymore. Check this out!

Yesterday’s featured article: Warning! Don’t park in a wash!

Reader poll

How often do you send a text message?

Text us, er, tell us here.

Quick Tip

Save money on propane

Here’s an easy way to save money on propane from the “So tight he squeaks when he walks” department: Turn off your oven pilot light when not in use. Save propane = save money.

Website of the day

The best thrift store in every state

Since it’s National Thrift Store Day we thought you should celebrate! This list from Insider shows you the best thrift store in each state, and some of them look incredible!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 56 percent own a record player and use it sometimes or often.

• Out of a list of options, the highest number of voters, 33 percent, said American cuisine was their favorite, followed by Mexican (25 percent), Italian (20 percent) and Chinese (9 percent).

• When washing their hands, 60 percent say they first wet their hands before adding soap.

Recipe of the Day

Canned Salmon Patties (The Best)

by Nancy J. Patrykus from Spokane, WA

We really liked this salmon patty recipe. It’s super easy to make, which is always a bonus. Fresh veggies add flavor and a bit of texture to the patties. The flavor of salmon is really the star, so if you love salmon this recipe is for you. No one will ever guess it was canned. We loved the crust and flavor frying in butter creates. Nancy gave several serving options. We opted for fresh lemon and a little bit of dill. Yum!

We want one of these as a burger – Mmm! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

If you peel a Post-It note horizontally it won’t curl up. Most people peel a Post-It note straight up, causing the paper to curl. Don’t do that. Try peeling it off horizontally – it works!

*What’s so special about dragonflies killing other insects? An amazing statistic, that’s what! We told you in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Rocky is 14 years old and has been traveling with us since he was a baby! We go on extended trips and he’s always ready to jump in his carrier and get in the truck!” —Sue Heyde

Make those wheels sparkle!

Leave here with a laugh

