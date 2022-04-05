Forest River recalls some trailers for potential carbon monoxide danger

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 Surveyor travel trailers. The fresh air intake tube length may be too short, allowing it to detach and cause the burn chamber to crack.

A cracked burn chamber can expose the trailer to carbon monoxide, increasing the risk of injury or even death from inhaling the deadly gas.

Remedy

Dealers will install a longer fresh air intake vent tube, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 4, 2022. Owners may contact Forest River Customer Service at 1-574-642-3119 Option 2.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

If you own one of these RVs, get it checked as soon as possible. You never want to mess with carbon monoxide, which each year contributes to the deaths of many people, including some RVers.

