Some Forest River trailers recalled. Wrong tires installed

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2022 Forest River Aurora travel trailers. These trailers were manufactured with the incorrect tires, size ST225/75R15 LRD, instead of tire size ST225/75R15 LRE, as identified on the Federal Placard.

The incorrectly-sized tires can become overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the tire and wheel assemblies, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 27, 2021. Owners may contact Forest River customer service 1-574-825-6327. Forest River’s number for this recall is 205-1420.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1018b