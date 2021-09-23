RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 23, 2021

Issue 1694

Today’s thought

“The shell must break before the bird can fly.” ―Alfred Lord Tennyson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Great American Pot Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1913 – Roland Garros of France becomes the first to fly in an airplane across the Mediterranean (from St. Raphael in France, to Bizerte, Tunisia).

Tip of the Day

Your RV’s roof vent and fan are dirty! Here’s how to clean them

By Nanci Dixon

I looked up yesterday to see if the fan vents were open and YUCK! The screens and fan blades were filthy! They were so dusty I was surprised the fan was drawing air out at all. In all fairness, we had just spent six months in the desert and the vent does have a decorative slotted wood trim piece covering it, so I really had to look through it to see the screen…

It was certainly time for a deep cleaning. The dirty screen could only hinder airflow and be harder on the fan motor.

Here’s what I did to clean it.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Colorado Teardrops Mount Massive trailer. He writes, “One of the six offerings from the company is the Mount Massive. While the name might imply that this trailer is huge, it’s really not, compared to most trailers. But it does offer quite a bit of space from the standpoint of a teardrop.” Learn more.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, September 23, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Preston Tempero of Liberty, Missouri, and David Nestor of Sanford, North Carolina.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.



In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he addresses a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why can’t the RV industry conquer the issue of leaks?

Dear Dave,

I read everything I can about RVs and maintenance. One thing that is constant – leaks. Why is it that the RV industry cannot conquer this problem? I read all the time why it happens, but no one seems to have the right way to build an RV so it doesn’t happen. The exception is the two-piece fiberglass units. I’m curious why this consistent problem can’t be conquered. Thank you for your response. —Sharon

Read Dave’s explanation.

Control board not working? Replace it!

Perhaps some of the most mysterious of RV technical issues surround electronically controlled appliances. “Back in the old days,” as some of us recall, we didn’t have fancy control boards on refrigerators, furnaces and water heaters. … Nowadays, the trouble is when things start getting “buggy” it can be difficult to track down the problem. But here’s a great resource that will come to the rescue. Learn more.

Reader poll

What type of alcoholic beverage do you drink the most?

Come have a pour and tell us here.

We need your help! We’re working on a story and could use your input. If your rig is 10 years old or older, have you ever been turned away from a service center or campground because of its age? We’re especially looking for stories regarding service centers. Please take our poll and leave a comment describing your experience. Thank you! Click here.

Quick Tip

An easy way to control food costs and save time

Keeping food costs down can also result in keeping time spent in the galley reduced, providing more time for other pursuits. Here’s a tip for the rolling chef: When preparing meals, consider if your menu choices can be prepared in larger portions and reprised at a later date. Can you make double or triple portions, and put the leftovers in the freezer? You’ll save on time, often on ingredients, and later, after a long day on the road, your frozen meals can be popped in the microwave or gently reheated while left in the bag and warmed up in a pan of water.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is so unnecessary but so fancy and we SO want it.

Website of the day

10Best: Urban Campgrounds

If you’re RVing near a major city, you don’t need to stay in a hotel. Here are the 10 best urban campgrounds to stay at instead!

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 25

Industry insider shares his secrets to buying a used RV, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, and RVtravel.com’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to the episode.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 9 percent of people say they could never give a speech in front of 100 people, even if it was on a subject they were passionate about!

• 18 percent video chat with friends and/or family on a regular basis.

• If offered top dollar for their RV right now, 37 percent would jump at the opportunity to sell.

MAKES A GREAT GIFT!

This wonderful, nostalgic book should be your next read…

“Don’t Make Me Pull Over!: The Informal History of the Family Road Trip” by Richard Ratay is a wonderful, nostalgic story of the golden age of family road trips. With the birth of America’s first interstate highways in the 1950s came the rush of the family road trip. Ratay and his family were a part of that packed-back-seat, souvenir-shopping, attraction-seeking era, and he’s here to tell you about it. Read more about it here.

Recipe of the Day

Crock Pot Chicken Pot “Pie” & Dumplings

by Rene Palmer from Shreveport, LA

Never has comfort food ever been so easily done! This “pot pie” requires adding ingredients to the slow cooker, turning it on, and letting it simmer for the day. Chicken thighs add a richer flavor to the dish. It has all the flavors of a chicken pot pie, but instead of a pastry crust diced refrigerated biscuit dough is sprinkled on top. They plump up into delicious little dumplings. A filling and comforting meal that’ll warm you up on a cold day.

We like this twist on a classic! Get the recipe.

Trivia

Florida has always held the title for the most lightning strikes per square kilometer, but early this year Oklahoma surpassed Florida’s numbers and now holds the title for the most lightning-struck state.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Best co-pilot ever. Tor is a Pit bull mix.” —Debbie Vinge

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Want a boat but don’t have space? Try an inflatable one!

Inflatable boats became quite popular among RVers and outdoor enthusiasts this year. They’re affordable and fold down small so they can be stored in car trunks, on cargo racks, in RV underbelly storage or in a closet! If you’re skeptical, just read the reviews (or visit a nearby lake and ask someone in person!). Here’s an inflatable rowboat, and here’s a Kayak (single and tandem).

Leave here with a laugh

Speaking of preparing extra food and storing it in the freezer to save time and money:

Thanks to George Bliss for this “tip.” He thinks it might be especially handy for boondockers. 😆

