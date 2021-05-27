Free admission Memorial Day to Calif. State Parks for vets, current military

California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans, active and reserve military members, by offering them free admission to participating parks on Memorial Day – Monday, May 31, 2021. A total of 134 park units will honor the free admission this year, including state vehicular recreation areas and the California State Railroad Museum.

“Thank you to the brave men and woman who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “In their honor, State Parks is offering military individuals complimentary admission to some of the most amazing places within California’s State Park System.”

Veterans, active duty and reserve military personnel must show a valid military ID, or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct, in order to receive the free admission. AB 150 (Olsen), signed by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. in 2013, authorized California State Parks to offer veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel from the United States Armed Forces and the National Guard of any state a reduced or free day use at participating state parks.

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, State Parks anticipates large crowds on one of the busiest weekends of the year, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.