Newsreel from 1954: Pint-sized trailer is towed by scooter and sidecar

What a hoot! This black-and-white newsreel film from 1954 shows a British couple on a camping adventure, their tow vehicle a scooter with side car. The trailer is seven feet long, weighs about 200 pounds and is easily towed behind the pint-sized two-wheeler.

Watch as they stop by the side of the road to set up camp. The gentleman is wearing a suit and tie, of course, being very proper for the times. We have a feeling that this caravan didn’t sell too well. Yes, the setup was clever and easy, but little things like bedding, food, and a change of clothes don’t appear to be included in the setup. Not a whole bunch of room on the scooter for those items, either.

We’ve come a long way, haven’t we?

