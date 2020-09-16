Big recall on Grand Design 5th wheels: LP supply line could catch fire

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling 8,161 model year 2017-2021 Solitude fifth wheel trailers. The liquid propane (LP) supply line that runs through the exterior lower refrigerator compartment may contact the burner tube of the refrigerator, possibly damaging the line and causing an LP gas leak.
An LP gas leak increases the risk of a fire resulting in injury or even death.
Grand Design will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the LP supply line for damage, replacing it as necessary. All lines in the vicinity of the burner tube will be wrapped in a thermal foil heat barrier material, then secured away from the burner tube of the refrigerator with additional P-clamps, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 30, 2020. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910021.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).