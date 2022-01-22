No more full-body workouts just to make your RV’s bed. Upgrade to a cool bedding system like this

Who needs a gym? Or a personal trainer? Heck, I don’t even need to walk the recommended 30 minutes a day. All I need to do is attempt to change the sheets on our RV’s bed! Oh, the climbing and scootching; the pushing and tugging! I feel like an acrobat as I twist and stretch my arms and legs in an effort to wrangle the fitted sheet into place over the mattress.

Upgrade woes

Upgrading our standard queen-size mattress to a king was a huge mistake. There wasn’t very much room on either side of the bed originally. But now? I have to forcefully wedge myself between the mattress and the wall in order to reach the head of the bed. Even then, my arms aren’t long enough to span half of the king-size width, so I end up trying to smooth the sheets and blankets while crouched on top of the whole mess.

Mattress topper

Did I mention that we also added a mattress topper? It’s thick and made of foam, which is comfortable to sleep on, but has made the bed too tall for me to mount without a step stool. Raise your hand if you think changing the RV’s bedding should be an Olympic sport. I’m with ya’!

Elastic sheet straps

Don’t talk to me about straps either! I’ve tried them. (I’m talking about the elastic straps with closures on each end. The closures remind me of waaay back when garter belts held nylon stockings in place.) In theory, the elastic straps can be fastened to the corners of the bottom bed sheet and will keep the bottom sheet taut, smooth, and in place. Hooey! I’ve come to realize that the issue isn’t the mattress pad or the sheets, but the mattress. It’s just not a “normal” size. End of story. Nothing is going to make the bedding lie smoothly over the RV mattress.

Husband helper?

My husband has tried to help me with bed-making. I appreciate the effort, but he tends to make me laugh at the ridiculousness of it all and the ordeal takes twice as long as it should. I spend the majority of my time doubled over in a fit of giggles as he mimics my moves in his silly exaggerated way. When we finally get down to business, we both need a nap to recover from the exertion! (Or a stiff drink!)

Our system

Enough complaining. I think you get the picture. And if you’ve struggled with making your RV’s bed, you know that the struggle is real! After many different strategies, I think we’ve found the best way for us to make the bed. We begin by pulling the mattress down and away from the headboard. Then I crawl up into the resulting space at the head of the bed. Hubby tosses one end of the fitted sheet up to me and I put it on the top part of the mattress as he pulls the bottom of the fitted sheet into place. Then I crawl out of my hidey-hole and we both stretch (and I stand on the step stool) to align the top sheet in place over the bed. We then push the entire mattress back up and into place butted up against the headboard. We tuck in the top sheet under the mattress at the bottom of the bed and then toss on the blankets and tuck them in too. It’s never pretty or smooth. But it’s done. At least until the next time we change the sheets.

A $300 inspiration?

If you share my bed-making pain, you well might guess that I was heady with excitement this past week. Scrolling through some online postings, I discovered (ta-dah!) the Beddy’s® (as in bed-ease). This product is ingenious. It’s a bed system that involves zippers. Yes, zippers! Take a look here. The Beddy’s seems to come in one piece that fits over your mattress like a fitted sheet. Ergh! I know, I know. But wait! Here’s the best part! The comforter has an integrated top and bottom sheet that you can zip off to launder. Then you simply zip it on again and you’re done! Easy peasy! The Beddy’s comes in various standard sizes, and it seems that the twin size would be really helpful for an RV bunk bed setup. What’s not so easy is convincing Hubby that it’s worth the almost $300 price tag!

Questions for you

So, here’s my question: Have you used the Beddy’s or one of its competitors in your RV? How did it work?

Here’s my hubby’s question: Do you have an easy alternative (read: cheaper than $300) way to make your RV bed? Please share!

