Wednesday, April 27, 2022

How many of your groceries do you buy at Walmart?

By RV Travel
0
MikeMozartJeepersMedia on wikimedia.org

As of January 31, 2022, there were 4,742 Walmart stores across the United States. That makes it pretty easy to find one near you, which means it’s an easy place to buy your groceries from. And if you’re staying overnight in their parking lot, as many RVers do, it’s even easier.

When you’re out on the road in your RV, how often do you buy your groceries at Walmart? All the time? Sometimes? Never?

Please answer in the poll below. We’re curious to see how the majority of you answer. Thanks for voting!

