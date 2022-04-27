Ask Dave: Can I replace my RV’s frameless tip out windows with the slider kind?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2005 Holiday Rambler Ambassador motorhome with slide windows. The ventilation is excellent. When I think of getting a newer coach I’m hesitant because of the new window designs that just tip out at the bottom. It just doesn’t look like you could get a breeze flowing through the RV very well. Being able to spend as much time as possible without the air conditioners running is important to me. They do look good, though. Am I wrong about the new windows? —Ed

Dear Ed,

It’s another example of “form over function” in my opinion. Everyone wants that sleek look of the frameless window on the side of a full body painted unit. In my opinion, the slider provides superior airflow, like you said, and has less of a need for roof air conditioning.

I have noticed that many models will have the tip out windows in the kitchen and living room area, as I would suppose you could leave the entrance door open and have the screen door shut to get some good airflow. Combine that with the roof vent and it should be sufficient.

The advantage of the tip out window is being able to leave it open when it’s raining, or if there is a chance of rain if you leave to go sightseeing or run an errand. However, window awnings typically do well for that.

If the tip out window is a deal breaker and puts those units on your do-not-want list, you might consider replacing the RV’s frameless tip out windows with an after-market one from Lippert or Hehr, which are the two most popular. I do know that Hehr offers the same size window in either slider or tip out, so it should be an easy swap.

Remove the old window. The new window’s slider will fit flush to the sidewall. The interior frame (or “ring”) screws into the outside frame and sandwiches the window in the sidewall. It’s very easy to install—just make sure you run a strip of butyl tape on the outside frame. Also, when you take the standard window out, check the cutout to see if there is sealant on the edge of the insulation. It’s a good idea to use a sealant there to prevent any moisture penetration. Check out the video here.

Let’s get some feedback from our readers! What do you like best, sliders or frameless tip outs? One more thing from me, check out the question from yesterday about how to make the tip out window go out farther.

