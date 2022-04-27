RV Review: ICC Offroad Flip 90 travel trailers

Today we’re heading across the pond for a review of the ICC Offroad Flip 90 travel trailers, one of the more unusual convertible trailers I’ve seen. The company also makes a similar camper. These German trailers and truck campers are definitely something unusual. I can imagine that owners of these will have to demonstrate the unique flip functionality to half the campground at every stop.

I really need to get back over to Germany again soon to polish up my German. A trip to Caravan Salon, the largest RV show on the planet, would be absolutely justifiable, I would imagine.

Flip 90

The model that most intrigued me was the Flip 90 trailer, which starts as a rather square but not overly large box on a single axle. In turtle mode it doesn’t appear to have any windows whatsoever—but just hold your horses.

There are two variants on the Flip 90: a standard and an “off-road.” There’s a significant price difference of some €12,000 (about $13,000). What you get with that is a suspension that you can raise and lower with the push of a button, thanks to a hydraulic actuator.

There is a hatch at the front of the trailer and, from here, you can crawl in over the tongue and storage box for the propane into the trailer. You could actually use it for catnaps along the way. I often talk about mid-trip rests.

The flip factor in the Flip 90

But the most interesting aspect of Flip 90 is the flip factor. That’s a large box that forms the rear of the unit. You simply unlatch this and flip it over 90 degrees. (There are manual and electrical actuators, depending on your own preference.) And now there’s an entry door and a significantly larger interior space.

In fact, with the back flipped you get seven feet of interior height at the back.

ICC Flip 90 1 of 8

Once the back is flipped, you also see that there are, in fact, windows. So those windows are protected when this thing is all turtled up. Pretty neat.

One of the first things I noticed is that the walls and ceiling are actually a padded material. There are multiple choices of patterns on these surfaces. To me, the material and thickness make me think of moving blankets, something I’m quite familiar with at the moment as I shift my residence from California to New Mexico.

The padded blanket wall and ceiling also have the benefit of significantly quieting the interior while also providing good insulation. I dig this wall and ceiling material, actually.

Couch by day to bed at night in the Flip 90

At the front of the Flip 90 is another convertible surface. It goes from being a couch by day to a bed at night, with that bed measuring 78” X 57”. The conversion is accomplished by simply pushing the cushion at the rear of the camper back toward the front. It just folds up lickety split. Now you’ve got a couch.

On the camp side of that couch are 16 soft boxes that are held in place with a pretty innovative moving bar. These are a big picture in the storage department—but not the only storage by any means.

Over on the road side are cubbies of various sizes that take up the whole wall. Considering how small the trailer actually is, the amount of storage next to the bed is outstanding.

Like the outside of the trailer, the kitchen, too, expands with a sink on a sliding mechanism over on the road side. Between this and the bed-couch is a drawer-style 12-volt refrigerator. Above the sink are more of those soft storage boxes behind a cabinet.

Portable toilet under sink countertop

Under the sink countertop is a place to put your portable toilet. The one offered by the company is a composting toilet like I’ve never seen before. It’s actually called the Bio Toi Trockentrenntoilette and is a composting toilet with two wells, one for number one and one for number two. It’s a fairly small and light unit that slots into the space under the sink.

You know. Some things just don’t translate well. Like the term “Bio Toi.” I’ll just leave it at that. But the thing did win an innovation award, though I wonder if some bilingual judges had to snicker just a tiny bit at the name? If it’s bio, it’s not really a toi, now, is it?

The back of the Flip 90 that flips down actually is a large standing space with a wooden floor. This is the shower. The entry door is over on the camp side. So you step into the trailer and, from here, you can use the the sink, get to the fridge and take advantage of the cooktop over on the camp side.

Of course, there is hot water and a furnace. Being a German operation, those functions come from the Truma Combi.

In Summary

Two companies are responsible for this unique creation: Queenside Camper and ICC Offroad. There are a number of choices the customer gets to make including eight colors, several solar options, and a good number of patterns for the interior padded walls.

It’s certainly an interesting offering that is available as a towable or a pickup camper.

*****

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1848