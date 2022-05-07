Stay at Hipcamp locations for free with this fun opportunity

If you’re tired of battling thousands of others for a spot at a campground or RV park, and don’t want to pay for another subscription-based camping service (but we do love you Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome!), you’re going to like this opportunity to become a Hipcamp photographer.

Hipcamp, a resource for unique outdoor stays for RVers, tent campers, treehouse-enthuasists and other “glampers,” is looking for a photographer to photograph their new listings.

All you need? Some photography skills and a camera!

Hipcamp Photographer job description

“We’re looking for experienced outdoor and lifestyle photographers to join our nationwide community of Hipcamp Photographers. Stay at Hipcamp properties for free while earning extra cash for the photos you take and the experiences you make.

“Hipcamp Photographers stay at private Hipcamp properties (for free!) to photograph them—photographers first claim their own assignments from a list available only to Hipcamp Photographers, book the Hipcamp for the date they’d like to shoot, then visit or stay overnight at the campgrounds to capture tent campsites, yurts, cabins, treehouses, and the overall experience of adventuring in the area.”

You can bring friends and family on your stays, too. And payment? Yep, you stay for free but you also get paid. Here’s what they say about that…

How much money can I make?

“As a Hipcamp Photographer, you have full control of your own earnings! Upload 15-20 photos, a recommendation, and a review, and you’ll get paid $75–$100 per assignment. There is no maximum for assignments a photographer can claim, though we ask that Hipcamp Photographers only claim as many assignments as they can commit to completing thoughtfully.

“This is not a full-time position. Hipcamp Photographers are independent contractors.”

Where to apply

So, if you have photography skills and are wanting to check out some incredible places to camp, we highly recommend trying this out! You can find more info and apply on the Hipcamp site here. Take a look at the photos of the places you’d be able to stay (for free!) and you’ll want to apply right away.

