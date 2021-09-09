This is a gadget every dumpin’ RVer needs

I am the designated holding tank flusher and I am constantly working at creating a nice gradual downhill slope for the sewer hose. As we all know, *beep* doesn’t run uphill.

We camp in a number of parks that do not have even ground between the RV and the sewer connection. Even with the standard plastic slinky I end up putting down jack blocks, boards, in an attempt to stretch the hose straight or prevent it from dropping down when dumping.

Enter my new favorite sewer hose support. I found it at a big box hardware store when looking for Grandpa Gus’ mouse repellent (different story) and decided it was worth a try.

Amazing! I just pulled out the aluminum accordion-style support to get to the correct level, pushing down to lower in some spots, leaving it higher in others. Laid the hose on top and woohoo – success! Straight, even, and no sagging. It even came with some tie-downs for the hose, but seeing we move around frequently I decided not to use them.

I am so happy my husband is going to buy me another one for when the 10’ one is too short. Wait, a gift of a sewer hose support from my husband? Something is very wrong with this picture…

Find your own here.

##RVDT1684