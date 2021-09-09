Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeGizmos & Gadgets
Gizmos & Gadgets

This is a gadget every dumpin’ RVer needs

By Nanci Dixon
0
Photo credit Nanci Dixon

I am the designated holding tank flusher and I am constantly working at creating a nice gradual downhill slope for the sewer hose. As we all know, *beep* doesn’t run uphill.

We camp in a number of parks that do not have even ground between the RV and the sewer connection. Even with the standard plastic slinky I end up putting down jack blocks, boards, in an attempt to stretch the hose straight or prevent it from dropping down when dumping.

Enter my new favorite sewer hose support. I found it at a big box hardware store when looking for Grandpa Gus’ mouse repellent (different story) and decided it was worth a try.

Amazing! I just pulled out the aluminum accordion-style support to get to the correct level, pushing down to lower in some spots, leaving it higher in others. Laid the hose on top and woohoo – success! Straight, even, and no sagging. It even came with some tie-downs for the hose, but seeing we move around frequently I decided not to use them.

Photo Credit: Nanci Dixon

I am so happy my husband is going to buy me another one for when the 10’ one is too short. Wait, a gift of a sewer hose support from my husband? Something is very wrong with this picture…

Find your own here.

##RVDT1684

Previous articleWhat are your top reasons for stopping at rest areas?
Next articleAsk Dave: How can I repair a leaking PEX water line?

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,365FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.