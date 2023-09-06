This is a gadget every dumpin’ RVer needs

I am the designated holding tank flusher and I am constantly working at creating a nice gradual downhill slope for the sewer hose. As we all know, *beep* doesn’t run uphill. I needed help… like sewer hose support help.

We camp in a number of parks that do not have even ground between the RV and the sewer connection. Even with the standard plastic slinky I end up putting down jack blocks, boards, in an attempt to stretch the hose straight or prevent it from dropping down when dumping.

Enter my new favorite sewer hose support. I found it at a big box hardware store when looking for Grandpa Gus’ mouse repellent (different story) and decided it was worth a try.

Amazing! I just pulled out the aluminum accordion-style support to get to the correct level, pushing down to lower in some spots, leaving it higher in others. Laid the hose on top and woohoo—success! Straight, even, and no sagging. It even came with some tie-downs for the hose, but since we move around frequently I decided not to use them.

I am so happy with this that my husband is going to buy me another one for when the 10’ one is too short. Wait, a gift of a sewer hose support from my husband? Something is very wrong with this picture…

