Easy, inexpensive, and practical bedside RV CPAP stand!

By Cheri Sicard

Many RVers are dependent on their CPAP machines in order to get a good night’s sleep. In the video below, one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTubers, Josh the RV Nerd, (255K subscribers, 107M views) shares a simple and practical RV CPAP hack.

Josh says the problem for RVing CPAP users comes into play when the bed is in a slide room. In these RVs, and there are a whole lot of them on the road, it can sometimes be difficult to find a way to keep your CPAP machine next to you by your bedside.

In recent years, smaller traveler CPAP machines have come on the market, so one solution might be to look into one of these more compact devices for use in your RV.

However, if you don’t want to invest in a new machine, the solution Josh shares in this video is simple, smart, inexpensive, easy, and effective in providing a bedside CPAP stand in an RV slide that does not have a CPAP stand or nightstand built in.

In the video, Josh talks about making a shelf out of a gate meant to keep kids from falling out of bed. I am not sure how that worked, but since the video was produced, they are now marketing something similar as a CPAP bedside shelf.

It’s under $20, installs in seconds, and keeps your RV CPAP machine in place right next to the bed. Brilliant!

Pick up the RV CPAP bedside shelf at Amazon.

