Gadget makes RV battery maintenance EASY!

Join me in the video below as I show you how to use this battery filler for easy RV battery maintenance. Maintaining the distilled water in your RV battery has never been simpler!

This 2-quart battery filler design has been around for years and offers a convenient spring-loaded filler valve that helps keep any shop, garage, or workplace clean. It’s perfect for checking and filling water in your RV batteries. This easy-to-use maintenance tool takes the annoying chore out of watering batteries.

DIY product links for easy RV battery maintenance :

