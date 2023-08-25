Friday, August 25, 2023

Gadget makes RV battery maintenance EASY!

By Dustin Simpson
gadget that helps with RV battery maintenance

Join me in the video below as I show you how to use this battery filler for easy RV battery maintenance. Maintaining the distilled water in your RV battery has never been simpler! 

This 2-quart battery filler design has been around for years and offers a convenient spring-loaded filler valve that helps keep any shop, garage, or workplace clean. It’s perfect for checking and filling water in your RV batteries. This easy-to-use maintenance tool takes the annoying chore out of watering batteries.

DIY product links for easy RV battery maintenance :

Dustin

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
