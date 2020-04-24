Dear friends say goodbye to Gary Bunzer

By Mark Zepp

My wife, Amber, got the text message we had been fearing on April 17 at 9:50 p.m. Our dear friend had lost his month-long battle with COVID-19.

Gary Bunzer was a living legend in the RV Industry. Over his decades-long career, under the byline “The RV Doctor” he wrote thousands of articles, produced numerous videos and gave countless seminars to thousands upon thousands of people on virtually anything that had to do with RVs. For anyone who owned an RV that needed some kind of repair or helpful tip, chances are good that over the years they read at least one of his articles or watched one or more of his helpful “how to” videos.

Gary was a regular fixture in our home during his travels in and out of Elkhart County doing work for and representing some of the largest corporations within the RV industry. We talked RVs, guitars and guns during his many visits. He was an avid shooter and talented musician, and was well-respected within the industry which kept him busy.

Somewhere along the way, during his constant travels around the country, he became infected with the virus that has changed all of our lives.

He was humble and kind and always had a smile on his face. A loving husband, father, grandfather and dear, dear friend to countless others. Those words hardly do him justice. It is hard for us to believe he is gone. He was just here, in our home, laughing, singing and making plans for another visit. In a time of reflection, it is hard to come to grips with the fact that we did not let him know how loved and how special he was to our family before he pulled out of our driveway for the last time. I hope he knew.

Hug and kiss your parents, partner and kids. Cherish your time with friends and all loved ones. Let them know how special they are – not just in these times, but always.

We will leave a light on for you at the cabin, Gary, as we always did. Make sure you stop in to see us from time to time. —Amber, Wyatt and Big Mark

