Gary Milner is elected new president of RV club FMCA

GILLETE, Wyo., August 23, 2023 — Gary Milner defeated challenger Curtis Coleman today to become the next National President of FMCA, the Family Motor Coach Association. Members of the group’s governing board voted 136 for Milner and 75 for Coleman at FMCA’s 107th International Convention and RV Expo at the CAM-PLEX Multi-Event Facility in Gillette. Milner is the current FMCA National Senior Vice-President.

Paul Mitchell defeated Kathie Balogh as FMCA’s next National Senior Vice-President.

FMCA is the world’s largest not-for-profit association for recreational vehicle (RV) owners. The organization of about 125,000 member-households maintains its national headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. It was founded in 1963 when a group of motorhome owners came together to view a total eclipse of the sun, which lead to discussion and then a decision to form an organization for like-minded travelers.

The club opened its membership in 2018 to allow owners of travel trailers and fifth wheel trailers to join.

