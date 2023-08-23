Tour the 2022 Thor Sequence Class B camper van

The team from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels, with 512K subscribers and 224M views), produced the video below to share news of an amazing little Class B camper van, the Thor Sequence.

The model shown is the 2022 Sequence L. This little van packs a whole lot into its tiny package. Best of all, it should get 16-19 miles per gallon.

It’s also important to note that features in Class B camper vans can change from year to year, and they change more frequently than other types of RVs. So if you are looking at a different year, know some features might have changed.

While this year’s model has no generator, they claim it has the same functionality thanks to the two lithium batters, the rooftop solar panel, and the ability to quickly recharge by turning on the engine. The battery monitoring system imparts a lot of detailed information and keeps you from having to guess how much power you have left.

Is the equal functionality true? Who knows? If you have experience with this van, please drop your thoughts in the comments below.

Inside, the look is light and airy. Our host is 6’1” and he could easily stand inside, although he did not have a lot of extra room to spare.

Two long sofas take up the middle portion of the van. They unfold to make a single giant sleeping area. There’s storage underneath, and you can also set up a table between the two.

I also loved the small fold-out worktable that you can use by swiveling the passenger seat around. USB and electrical outlets conveniently live under the table.

For such a small van, the bathroom is surprisingly functional, with a toilet, a space-saving fold-down sink, and a shower. The bathroom also holds a wardrobe closet and drawers.

They did not show the kitchen in detail in the video. However it, too, is small but functional, with a single sink and a two-burner stove. I am not sure why, but it appears the compact refrigerator is electric only.

More nice features of the 2022 Sequence Class B camper van

190-watt rooftop solar

2 lithium-ion batteries

Built-in pet bowls and additional storage in drawers under the step-up to the cab

What’s not to like?

When it comes to cost, Class B’s are generally higher per square foot than any other type of RV. So, if you are looking for a bargain, this is not it. That said, it is lower priced than many other Class B’s on the market.

Personally, I am not a fan of the two long bench sofas. How often do you really seat that many people? I would have preferred a layout with more storage space or a permanent bed instead.

It lacks 4-wheel drive, which may or may not be important to you.

An electric-only fridge? Not good, in my opinion.

2022 Sequence Class B camper van specs

Ram ProMaster chassis, 3.6-liter engine

Fuel capacity: 24 gallons

Length: 21’1”

Fresh water: 27 gallons

Gray water: 13 gallons

Black water: 13 gallons

MSRP: $122,000

Learn more about Thor’s Sequence Class B Camper Vans here.

