Wednesday, August 23, 2023

See what a fishing camera tossed into the surf catches

By Cheri Sicard
The team from the FishGum YouTube channel (167K subscribers, 100M views) wanted to know what would happen if they tossed a fishing camera with a lure into the surf, so they did just that.

They outfitted their reel with a Green Get’M rig with a bead on the bottom dropper closest to the camera and a sand flea. The blue and green float makes it easy to see under the water. The high visibility of Florida’s Gulf waters help too.

The first group of fish, including ladyfish (aka skipjack), cruises right on by without paying attention to the rig. Next, an olive snail takes the bait and buries it. It’s fascinating to see the creature’s head popping out of the sand and interacting with the camera setup.

Next, some Spanish mackerel fly by and a Blue Runner takes a nip at the bait and gets himself hooked. As he reels him in, our host imparts some surf fishing tips.

Once the bait gets back in the water we observe a school of Pompano and later sand minnows accompanied by a gar.

The purpose of the video is to gain fishing knowledge from the underwater view. Throughout it, the host gives tips and variations on the rigs that anglers can use to their advantage. The camera provides a glimpse we often don’t get to see of underwater life that can give insights into the best fishing areas and practices.

##RVDT2194

