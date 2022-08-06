Take our emergency road service survey: Tell us the good, the bad, and the ugly

RVers rightly depend on emergency road service providers, and there are a number to choose from. But how do you know which one to sign up with? If you do an internet search for “best RV road service” you’ll get back a long list of folks with opinions. Many of them tell you who the “best” is—and then you’ll find a disclaimer that tells you if you sign up through a conveniently provided link, the poster will get a commission. Hardly the kind of recommendation that inspires confidence.

The good…

Your fellow RVers may have an opinion. Here’s an excerpt from an email we received from one of our readers: “Both [our] truck and trailer were in the ditch but still upright. First I called 911 and then [our road service provider] and was told they were going to get things started after she asked me if I was all right.

“It was not long before they had contacted a tow company and when they came to pull it out it took two tow trucks. They finally got me out without tipping it over. Very minor damages to the vehicles and then we got a confirmation call to see if everything went all right. The lady was very helpful and sympathetic towards what I was going through. Thank you for making my day a little bit brighter.”

A great experience, and it seems likely if you asked that reader for a recommendation, they’d give you one for their road service. But here’s the other email we mentioned, from a different reader. This reader references a very different outcome.

… And the not so good

“After speaking with four different people over the course of four hours, we were told we would have to make our own arrangements and then submit a claim. Why? Supposedly because they could not verify that we had coverage. We have been buying coverage for over 10 years [from the same road service provider].”

Different outcome, and we can tell you from the balance of this reader’s email, they won’t be doing business again with this road service provider. But as you may have already guessed, both of our readers used the same road service. One had a great experience; the other, terrible.

Help us make the pool deeper!

And that’s the problem with asking a small circle of RVers for their recommendations. The pool just isn’t deep enough to flush out the truth of the matter. That’s why we’re asking you, if you’ve signed up for an emergency road service program, to take a survey of your experiences and tell us your recommendations. We hope to have a very large pool of responses—enough to know which way the wind blows.

Below, you’ll find links to surveys of several major road service providers. If you’ve had experience with a different one, i.e., not on our list, the last link will take you to a survey where you can tell us about any “other” provider.

If you’ve had experience with more than one provider, please take the time to fill out the survey for EACH ONE of those you’ve worked with. This will give RVtravel.com readers an opportunity to really have the information they need to intelligently pick the service that will be best for them.

We’ll publish the results in a future newsletter, and share some experiences from readers. Our efforts will allow you to personally rank who you think is truly the best road service for your needs. We have “no skin in this game”—other than to provide you with unbiased results. We take no commissions, no kickbacks, no nothing, from any road service providers.

Survey links – Please complete as many as apply. Thank you!

Had an experience you’d like to share? Please use the form below and give us the details. If you have photos, we’d love to see them. Please enter “ERS” in the subject line. Thanks!

Please note that the results of these surveys will not show up after you’ve participated like for one of our usual polls. We will report the results in an upcoming newsletter. Thanks, again!

##RVT1064