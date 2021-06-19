Saturday, June 19, 2021
RV Recalls

Genesis RV recalling some trailers, 5th wheels for possible stove gas leak

By Chuck Woodbury
Genesis Supreme RV (Genesis) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Genesis, Vortex, and Wanderer bumper pull and low profile fifth wheel trailers, equipped with Dometic 3-burner cooking stoves. The saddle valve securing bolt may be overtightened, possibly damaging the o-ring seal and causing a continuous gas leak.

A gas leak can increase the risk of a fire, which can lead to injury.

Remedy
Genesis Supreme RV will notify owners, and Dometic service centers will install a remedy kit of gaskets, washers, thread locker bolts, and two round orange labels, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Genesis Supreme customer service at 1-951-337-0254.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

