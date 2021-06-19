Saturday, June 19, 2021
RV Recalls

Heartland RV recall involves 22,236 trailers for fire risk

By Chuck Woodbury
Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC. (Heartland) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Mallard, Shadow Cruiser, Sundance XLTTT, Wilderness, Prowler, Trail Runner, 2018-2019 Pioneer, Terry Classic, 2020-2021 Lithium, and 2021 North Trail trailers equipped with a Winntec model 6020 two-stage propane regulator. The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure. The potential number of units affected is 22,326.

The failure of the regulator could lead to a fire, causing injury.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the regulator and test the propane system for leaks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 4, 2021. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

The vehicles are involved:

