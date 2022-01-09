GM charges up EV pickup battle – announces $105K Chevrolet Silverado

The electric truck wars are on. With all major manufacturers vying for the future marketplace, General Motors has just made the biggest, boldest mainstream move to date – the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

Mary Barra, the CEO of GM, announced the vehicle during the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. She revealed the all-electric light-duty pickup will have an estimated 400 miles of range (with the largest battery), as much 664 horsepower and 780 lb-ft of torque.

The predicted 0-to-60 mph time is estimated as quick as 4.5 seconds with the Wide Open Watts Mode.

Initially, there will be two trim levels offered: the flagship RST and the WT (Work Truck) model.

The new Silverado EV will ride on GM’s heavily touted Ultium battery platform. The chassis features independent front and rear suspension with automatic adaptive air suspension and four-wheel steering.

Fully charged and equipped with the 24-module large battery pack, a Silverado EV should have 400 miles of range. Both the RST and the WT will feature DC fast charging of up to 350 kW.

Chevy says the Silverado will lend its charge to other devices through the PowerBase charging system that offers up to 10 outlets and a total of 10.2 kW of electric power for tools, other batteries for gear like e-bikes, and much more.

The carmaker says the Silverado WT, with 510 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque, will offer 8,000 pounds of towing and 1,200 pounds of payload. The RST will offer up to 1,300 pounds of payload and 10,000 pounds max trailering.

The manufacturer noted it plans to introduce a “fleet model” with up to 20,000 pounds max trailering when properly equipped.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV is expected to debut in the spring of 2023. The fully loaded RST First Edition model will debut with an MSRP of $105,000 plus destination fee.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT1034b