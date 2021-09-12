2022 Chevrolet Silverado off-road pickup announced with lots of upgrades

On Friday, Sept. 10, Chevrolet sent information out about the 2022 Silverado pickup truck – including some significant updates. Among those changes include some pretty important details for those of us who tow trailers.

Chevrolet also indicated that about 60 percent of their sales is off-road-capable models. As such, Chevrolet introduced a new, more capable off-road package in the Silverado ZR2. Further, Super Cruise, which is a hands-free cruise control system, is programmed to be functional even with a trailer in tow. The system reportedly is aware of the trailer and can be operated as such.

Additional highlights to the new 2022 Chevrolet Silverado include:

A fully redesigned interior for LT, RST, LT Trail Boss, ZR2, LTZ and High Country trims featuring a redesigned, sweeping horizontal instrument panel that makes the cabin feel more spacious, along with a new, more functional center console (with available electronic shift control on most trim levels).

A 13.4-inch-diagonal color touchscreen and new 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable digital instrument cluster standard on models with the new interior.

Standard on trims with the new interior, Google built-in offers access to Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play right on the infotainment screen. This new experience works with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability and offers new levels of customization and flexibility for customers.

Every trim features a new front fascia, which emphasizes the truck’s stability and strength with a wide, planted stance. New daytime running lamps have been programmed with animated walk-up and walk-away functions in addition to swiping turn signal functions on select trims.

Silverado ZR2

The first-ever Silverado ZR2 drives into the flagship position of Chevy Trucks’ factory-lifted off-road lineup, offering race-proven off-road performance customers can buy right from the showroom floor. The ZR2 brings together a premium interior, immersive technology, a number of standard safety equipment features and off-road prowess in a comprehensive package.

ZR2’s suspension upgrades, enhanced off-road technology and exterior enhancements were developed to optimize off-road performance and capability — whether desert running or rock crawling — while balancing everyday driving comfort and supporting comparable payload and trailering capability to other Silverado off-road trims. ZR2 max payload is 1,440 pounds and the conventional trailer weight rating is 8,900 pounds.

ZR2 highlights include:

Standard 6.2L V-8 engine, delivering 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, mated with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Silverado-first application of Multimatic 40mm DSSV spool-valve dampers, which feature: Three separate spool valves to control damping Three connected chambers for fluid flow.

Uniquely-tuned springs that, with the Multimatic dampers, increase maximum front and rear suspension travel, compared to the Silverado Trail Boss .

Front and rear e-lockers.

Specific off-road chassis and suspension calibrations, including Terrain Mode, which allows one-pedal rock crawling.

Specific 33-inch off-road MT tires.

Unique skid plate package.

New high-approach steel front bumper designed for off-road strength, durability and clearance that enables an improved 31.8-degree approach angle compared to other Silverado off-road models.



Removable end caps on bumper

The bumper is designed with removable end caps for easier replacement in the event of close encounters with rocks or other off-road objects. The dual exhaust has been placed before the rear bumper to eliminate potential damage.

“Chevrolet has been competing on some of the most grueling, toughest off-road courses with a prototype Silverado ZR2 in the Best in the Desert race series,” said Dom Lester, General Motors chief engineer, Performance Variants, Parts and Motorsports Engineering. “We applied what we learned in racing and Moab testing to the new ZR2 to offer a supremely capable and confidence-inspiring package, but one that doesn’t beat you up on the highway with its ride quality. It’s equally capable and comfortable.”

In addition to its functional features, the new Silverado ZR2 is distinguished by several aesthetic cues, including a new black hood insert, a unique grille with integrated lighting and a “flow-tie” emblem, ZR2 badges, unique 18-inch wheels and a unique Jet Black/Graystone leather-trimmed interior, with complementing dark trim.

Super Cruise and technology

The enhanced 2022 Silverado will be the first Chevy pickup offered with available Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology for compatible roads. It is available on Silverado High Country and can be used on more than 200,000 miles (320,000 km) of compatible roads in the U.S. and Canada.

Super Cruise employs many advanced technology features, including a Driver Attention System and precision LiDAR map data. The Driver Attention System uses a small camera located on the top of the steering column and works with infrared lights to determine where the driver is looking whenever Super Cruise is in operation.

If the Driver Attention System detects the driver’s gaze has turned away from the road ahead for too long, the steering wheel light bar will prompt the driver to return their attention to the road. If the system determines continued inattentiveness, it will use visible and audible alerts to notify the driver to take back control of the wheel.

Super Cruise can be used when trailering with the Silverado, with specific calibrations designed to account for the additional drag and increased braking distance that comes with trailering. When not trailering, Lane Change on Demand and Automatic Lane Change are also available with Super Cruise.

The Silverado can tow hands-free on specific roads

The 2022 Silverado’s capability to tow hands-free on compatible roads adds to trailering technology leadership that includes up to eight available cameras. No competitor offers more camera views. The available Advanced Trailering System with an in-vehicle trailering app helps make trailering easier from departure to arrival.

In addition to Super Cruise, the 2022 Silverado also offers other driver-assistance features with trailering in mind, including Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, which accounts for the length of the trailer when changing lanes, and enhancements to Adaptive Cruise Control to enable use while trailering.

For the new 2022 Silverado, Chevy Safety Assist, a suite of six standard active safety features, is standard on every trim, and includes Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, and auto high beams.

Additional safety features such as HD Rear Vision Camera and Buckle to Drive are standard across the lineup for the new 2022 Silverado models.

Engine upgrades

The Silverado’s propulsion lineup is strengthened and streamlined for the new 2022 models, starting with significant enhancements to the 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine. It leads with more torque than any base engine in its class and has a maximum trailering rating of 9,500 pounds in a two-wheel-drive configuration.

A new, more rigid cylinder block casting is the foundation for the refined 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine and it’s complemented with a 30-percent-stiffer crankshaft. The engine maintains its fully forged bottom end as well as the technology used in diesel engines to deliver on truck durability.

These enhancements enabled engineers to reduce noise and tune the engine for greater torque production, particularly in the usable low-mid rpm range. Maximum torque is GM-estimated at 420 lb-ft (569 Nm), over a 20 percent increase compared to the current engine.

There also have been shift scheduling revisions of the 2.7L Turbo High-Output engine’s complementing eight-speed automatic transmission to offer smoother shifting, along with quicker downshifts, for a greater feeling of refinement and power on demand.

The other engine that sees improvements is the popular 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel. Chassis changes now allow the inclusion of the max tow package, so the 3.0L Duramax now has a max tow rating of 13,300 pounds in a two-wheel-drive configuration. This is a 4,000-pound improvement over the 2022 Silverado LTD models and brings new capability to an engine praised for its smooth ride and impressive efficiency.

Both engines are part of a propulsion lineup that also includes the proven 5.3L V-8 with Dynamic Fuel Management and the 6.2L V-8 — the most powerful naturally aspirated V-8 engine in the segment. All V-8 engines and the 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel are paired exclusively with a 10-speed automatic transmission for retail customers.

