Go Anywhere toilet comes up short (literally!)

I recently had the duty to test out the Go Anywhere portable camp toilet. Or, should I say, the misfortune. I am going to bluntly say, I don’t like this thing. But that’s in the circumstances I was using it.

As a matter of camping very, very small recently, I tested out one of these things. All those disadvantages you can imagine for a toilet, well, that’s what we got. We were actually camping in a borrowed camper which didn’t have an installed toilet but had one of these as the alternative.

Who’s it for?

I can see this being a really good solution if you’re hiking or backpacking and have a very limited space and want a toilet you can sit on. Now, there are some whose plumbing means that every trip to the bathroom is a seated operation and, perhaps, those individuals might appreciate this if they’re hiking or backpacking or find themselves in the woods.

But in a camper—nope. A big nope.

Advantages

Yes, it takes very little space. Yes, it’s lightweight.

And, surprisingly, there was no noticeable odor whatsoever using it just for liquid waste operations. It has a lid that snaps shut to ostensibly keep odors at bay further and prevent spilling.

How it works

Essentially, there’s a base that incorporates a seat and also a net under that seat. You remove the seat and install thick plastic bags designed just to fit into this operation. You then dump a powder that’s designed to turn liquids into gels and eliminate odors.

So, once the seat is unfolded and you happen to be a gymnast who can sit on something this low, you just do what you came to do.

It is designed for all bathroom needs and it’s surprisingly sturdy for something this light and foldable. But folding it back up for storage means you’re going to pinch at least one finger, or three as I did, and just want to run the darned thing over. Several times. With a tank.

Disadvantages

As mentioned, this thing is really low to the ground. Now, obviously you could put it on some sort of a raised surface which would eliminate this problem.

Since it’s so low to the ground, men may have trouble adjusting their aim to actually not completely miss during most of the operation.

If the bag isn’t well pushed down into the net bowl, then women, too, will get an unpleasant surprise in the form of a splash when using this thing.

Clean up on aisle one

Once you’ve done everything you can to fill this, you simply lift the seat and close the bag. This part’s easy. The package comes with a fairly strong bag to encapsulate the one that did it’s duty in an unholy war.

Like the Laveo Dry Flush toilet, these bags can be disposed of in any normal garbage can. The one good thing I can say for this thing is that it’s not a messy process, other than resolving any issues with aiming or other misfire of the weaponry.

In short. I really dislike this thing. But that’s in an RV build. Perhaps if you’re camping in the woods or something, it might be better. But then you could save the almost $100 and just dig a hole in the ground. Honestly, even a bucket with a lid on the seat might serve this function better and actually be higher off the ground and cheaper. Still, if you think this is right for you, Amazon, for one, sells it.

