Golden Gate Bridge is singing to the Bay Area

No, you are not going crazy if you’re in the San Francisco Bay Area and think you hear the Golden Gate Bridge singing. Okay, technically, it’s not singing, but it is humming, and it’s attracting a lot of attention.

High winds are producing the tones that are the side effect of a handrail retrofit designed to make the span more aerodynamic on gusty days, reported KTVU-TV. “We knew going into the handrail replacement that the bridge would sing during exceptionally high winds from the west, as we saw yesterday,” said Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, spokesman for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

The effect was captured in the video below by local resident Brianne Howell. She “started hearing a strange sound at random times for the past month or so while walking through Land’s End”, a coastal strip on the Golden Gate strait known for its walking trails.

The phenomenon was recorded and posted on social media, with some describing it as “angelic and peaceful,” others calling it eerie, mournful or annoying.

Turn up your volume and listen carefully to hear the bridge. A short commercial runs before the bridge starts doing its thing.