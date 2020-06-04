Good deals aplenty for new trucks now two years old

RVers thinking about purchasing a truck might consider a new pickup that’s nearly two years old.

The reason: The COVID-19 pandemic stalled production of 2020 models for manufacturers and resulted in the temporary closing of “brick-and-mortar” dealerships. Sales suffered and deals are prevalent.

Within two months of the economic downturn, 2019 inventory for cars and trucked increased nearly exponentially.

According to iSeeCars.com, the online automotive search engine and research website based in Woburn, Mass., there’s a 10.8 percent industry average of new 2019 vehicles still in inventory.

The 2019 Nissan Titan, 2019 Ford Ranger and 2019 Ram Pickup Classic are all on a dubious list of vehicles with the most 2019 inventory remaining.

The Nissan Titan is fourth on the list with 43.7 percent of its 2019 inventory remaining. The Ford Ranger is fifth in the top-10 with 41.9 percent of its 2019 inventory left, followed by the Ram Pickup Classic seventh (39.4 percent).

“These cars provide opportunities for buyers to get a good deal on a new vehicle and are likely to come with generous incentives,” the website’s analysts wrote.

iSeeCars.com analyzed its national inventory of more than 1 million new cars for sale to determine which models have the most inventory of 2019 models.

“A surplus of vehicles from the 2019 model year might remain on dealer lots because a car’s popularity is declining because car buyers want to wait for an upcoming redesign, or because dealers simply have too much inventory,” said Phong Ly, the iSeeCars.com CEO.

The top-20 vehicles on the list all have at least 20 percent of 2019 inventory available. Of course, not all of the list’s vehicles are available in every state.

Here’s the list of the top-20 vehicles in the United States with the largest percentage of new vehicles remaining in inventory from 2019.

1. Dodge Grand Caravan, 66.3 percent; 2. Chrysler 300 (50.9); 3. Dodge Journey (45.8); 4. Nissan Titan (43.7); 5. Ford Ranger (41.9); 6. Audi Q7 (40.9); 7. Ram Pickup 1500 Classic (39.4); 8. Volkswagen Atlas (37.1); 9. Alfa Romeo Giulia (32.8); 10. Chevrolet Impala, 31.8.

11. Dodge Challenger (30.2); 12. Nissan Sentra (27.1); 13. Volkswagen Golf GTI (27.1); 14. Ford Mustang (23.1); 15. Mitsubishi Outlander (22.7); 16. Honda Civic (Coupe) (22.7); 17. Nissan Kicks (22.5); 18. Dodge Charger (21.6); 19. Honda Passport (21.2); 20. Nissan Maxima (20.5).

James Raia, a syndicated automotive columnist in Sacramento, Ca., publishes the website theweeklydriver.com and its corresponding free weekly podcast and e-newsletter. Contact him via email: james@jamesraia.com.