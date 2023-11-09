Thursday, November 9, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Good news: Gas prices starting to feel low again

By RV Travel
0

The national average for a gallon of gas dropped four cents since last week to $3.40. However, the steady, if slow, decline may gain speed after recent drops in the price of oil.  Parked in the mid-$80s per barrel a week ago, oil is now hovering around the mid-$70s.  Since it is the main ingredient in gasoline, less expensive oil usually leads to falling gas prices.

“We still need to cast a wary eye on global events, which may roil the oil market and spike prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But domestic gas prices are amid their usual seasonal swoon.  Pump prices have fallen or remained flat every day since September 19.”

This week, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) delayed its scheduled data releases, including its weekly estimates of gasoline supply and demand, to complete a planned systems upgrade. The EIA will resume its regular publishing schedule next week. However, given how the national average has declined this week, gas demand has likely remained flat or dipped, contributing to lower pump prices and falling oil prices.

Today’s national average of $3.40 is 30 cents less than a month ago and 40 cents less than a year ago.

Quick Stats

  • Since last Thursday, these 10 states have seen the largest decreases in their averages: Montana (−17 cents), North Dakota (−15 cents), Colorado (−14 cents), South Dakota (−12 cents), Wyoming (−11 cents), Oklahoma (−11 cents), Arizona (−11 cents), Utah (−11 cents), New Mexico (−11 cents) and Kansas (−11 cents).
  • The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: Texas ($2.86), Georgia ($2.88), Mississippi ($2.88), South Carolina ($2.95), Louisiana ($2.96), Alabama ($2.98), Arkansas ($2.98), Oklahoma ($2.98), Tennessee ($2.99) and Delaware ($3.02).

Drivers can find current gas prices along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel planner.

RV Travel
RV Travel
Our goal at RVtravel.com, now in our 22nd year of continuous online publication, is to provide a comprehensive source of quality news, advice, and information about RVs and the RV lifestyle. Our writers are all (human) RVing experts who write for you, not advertisers, stockholders or Google rankings. You won't find more valuable information about RVing anywhere else—and with no spam, ever.


Advertising

Previous article
National Park Service hosts Veterans Day specials on Saturday
Next article
Idaho: A little RV park draws plenty of opposition

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE