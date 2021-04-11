Good News: Things to smile about this week, Sunday, April 11, 2021

By Nanci Dixon

In the midst of an abundance of bad news – rising COVID numbers, unemployment, evictions, homelessness and hunger – some good news stories still bubble to the surface.

We find ourselves mostly posting bad, sad or frustrating news in our Sunday newsletter. It’s not our fault, of course, but we want to make sure you come here and smile too. That’s why we’re bringing you this “Good News” column.

Endangered Galapagos tortoises hatched – turtle-y awesome good news!

Four hatchlings, the most ever hatched from a single turtle, are doing well in the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand. Their parents are 50-year-old mom, Chippie, and 49-year-old dad, Smiley. Interestingly, the parents are young in Galapagos tortoise terms. Galapagos tortoises can live up to 175-300 years, according to the Auckland Zoo!

The Auckland Zoo specializes in the care of Galapagos tortoises and has high hopes for these hatchlings. They will reach adulthood in 20-40 years. BTW – Did you know “Galapagos” derives from an old Spanish word for tortoises? Yep.

“Storytelling is the oldest form of education.” —Terry Tempest Williams

In Charleston, South Carolina, the graves of Civil War soldiers and freed slaves have remained uncared for. They’re covered with weeds and with the gravestones toppled. The City of Charleston, the Gullah Society, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, along with many local African American Churches, are working together to restore these forgotten cemeteries in the city.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg stated: “Thank you to the Gullah Society and the other partners who recognize the importance of honoring our ancestors and the stories that come with those sites.”

Mount Zion AME Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Kylon Middleton said the project will be a healing one for many of African American descent in the community. “These are the stories of individuals that contributed to the tapestry of the unity that becomes our community.”

More Good News for you

What is Beethoven’s favorite fruit? “Ba-na-na-naaaa”

Erin Shields and David Shelton are musicians that know how to use their talents to aid their local food pantry. They saw that the lines for the food pantry were around the block during the pandemic. They knew that it could be them or any of their family members needing help feeding themselves or their families. And they knew they needed to help.

As touring musicians, they decided to start doing virtual concerts to raise money for the Mosaic West Queens Church food pantry. They asked other musician friends that were out of work from Broadway shows to join in.

Shields said, “If you are feeling low, volunteer, give back to other people because it will make you feel better. It is so true.”

And, of course, this week’s cute animal videos…

What parent has ever felt like this? Watch until the end…

Watch out for “Gasquatch” when gassing up the RV in Oklahoma!

Hope these stories and videos made you smile a bit. Have a great week!

Read previous Good News posts here.