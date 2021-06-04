Friday, June 4, 2021
Gizmos & Gadgets

Google Maps can find your next rest stop

By Chris Guld
imageThere are lots of apps that can tell you where the rest stops are, but they don’t know where you’re going. It can be a pain to check the rest stop app, then go back and check your GPS, then go back to the rest stop app, etc.

Since Google Maps, on my iPhone, is doing my navigating, it knows the route I’m going to follow. I can ask Google Maps to search for Rest Areas along that route, and it can add one as a stop, giving me the directions. Everything you need, all in one app. Watch this video to see exactly how to do it.

 

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She is also the author of the book, Learn Google Photos. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do?  They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

See more of Chris Guld’s, Geeks on Tour, helpful articles here.

