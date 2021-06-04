RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 4, 2021

Issue 1615

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Not everything is supposed to become something beautiful and long-lasting. Sometimes people come into your life to show you what is right and what is wrong, to show you who you can be, to teach you to love yourself, to make you feel better for a little while, or to just be someone to walk with at night and spill your life to. Not everyone is going to stay forever, and we still have to keep on going and thank them for what they’ve given us.” ―Emery Allen

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hug Your Cat Day!

On this day in history: 1876 – An express train called the Transcontinental Express arrives in San Francisco, via the First Transcontinental Railroad only 83 hours and 39 minutes after leaving New York City.

BREAKING NEWS: Harvest Hosts has acquired Boondockers Welcome. Full coverage on Sunday.

Tip of the Day

Is your tire pressure gauge accurate? How can you tell?

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

If I asked you what the most important thing to check prior to an RV trip was, what would you say?

There are lots of important things to check prior to an RV trip, but your answer should be the tires. We depend on our tires to get us to our destination safely every time we leave home. But unfortunately, the Rubber Manufacturers Association found that 29 million drivers believe tires require no regular maintenance. You might neglect tire maintenance on your automobile and get away with it, but RVs are different. Continue reading.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Reader explains the best driving-to-camping ratio rule

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Scout Olympic Truck Camper. He writes, “This is not a camper for everybody. It’s rugged, simple and basic, but offers the features many adventurers are looking for. It’s certainly a step above a tent. The simplicity and functionality of the design really appeal to me.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Winnebago Voyage 3538BR Travel Trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 4, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

• Listen to the most recent RV Travel Podcast. “RV Talk Radio for the 21st Century.”

• Sign up for our Podcast Insider to receive an email alert for each weekly program. Hear each weekly episode two days before everyone else!

RVs for sale at eBay. Click here.

“The tire was defective.” Are you sure?

Tire expert Roger Marble says that simply claiming a tire is “defective” is the go-to excuse used by many that have no working knowledge of, or don’t want to spend the time investigating, “why” tires develop various conditions. Here he explains the real reason why some tires failure.

Yesterday’s featured article: Wacky RV includes a chicken coop

Free 90-day membership to the Dyrt Pro camping app. Learn more or sign up.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Should reservations be required to enter a popular National Park?

Think about it, then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Help prevent depleting RV battery

From reader Joseph Brignolo: “More than once I have left the compartment lights or other 12-volt powered devices on overnight, only to wake up with my battery voltage well below 11 volts. One morning there wasn’t enough power to start my generator. (Good thing for the “Booster” switch!) I made a few clear labels with black type to remind me of the lights and systems I may have left on and put the labels on the bedroom sconce on my side of the bed. Now, right before I head off to dreamland, I am reminded to turn off whatever I have mistakenly left on.” Thanks, Joseph!

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

This is appropriate because tomorrow is the national day you’d do this favorite outdoor activity.

Website of the day

30 Best Podcasts for Road Trips to Make the Miles Fly By

You’ll be grateful for this list of 30 amazing podcasts from Reader’s Digest when you have a long day of driving ahead of you. Happy listening!

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Recipe of the Day

Bacon-Wrapped Cream Cheese

by V. Seward from Hanford, CA

When we first saw this appetizer recipe we thought it looked interesting. What’s not to love – bacon, cream cheese, and bread? We were not disappointed. These little gems are like eating a cream cheese crouton wrapped in bacon. We loved the smoky flavor and crunch of the bread. You will not be able to eat just one. These little appetizers will be a big hit at your next party.

We can tell you one thing, there wouldn’t be any of these left over! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Southwest Breakfast Frittata Quesadilla

Wow! This is one handy tool!

This multifunctional tool is seven in one! This heavy-duty pen tool features a handy tablet or smartphone stylus, a sturdy screwdriver, a bubble level, a universal inch/cm ruler and a handy Phillips screwdriver flathead bit, and it’s only the size of a pen! Perfect for any weekend project, and it even makes a great gift. Learn more or order.

Trivia

Winds of 50 mph cause the Statue of Liberty to sway up to 3 inches and the torch up to 6 inches. And here’s another piece of trivia for you, but you’ll need to guess the answer. How long is Ms. Liberty’s nose? 3 feet, 2 inches? 4 feet, 6 inches? Or 8 feet, 3 inches? The answer is in yesterday’s Trivia section.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Ginger loves to travel full-time with us in our 2020 Newmar Kountry Star. She is an 8-year-old Redbone Coon Hound. Ginger enjoys all the new smells when we stop, nice long naps and laying in the sunshine.” —Denise Carter

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Mark Twain said: “Be careful about reading health books. You may die of a misprint.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR EFFORTS

At RVtravel.com we publish more than 700 newsletters a year. Approximately 30% of our funding comes from the 4 percent of readers who support us with a voluntary subscription. It’s fine if you continue to read for free, but if you believe our staff’s hard efforts are worth more than “free” to you, we humbly ask that you chip in to help us be an ever-better resource for you and other RVers. Even $10 or $15 a year is appreciated. Donate here. All major credit cards, PayPal and checks are accepted.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Advertise with us: Contact advertising@rvtravel.com

Need help? Contact us.



Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com