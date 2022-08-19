Thursday, August 18, 2022

Grand Design fifth wheel RVs recalled for possible ramp door failure

By RV Travel
Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling 2022-2023 Momentum fifth wheels. The electric ramp door cut-off switch may allow for continuous power to the ramp door, which can cause the door to fall.

A falling ramp door increases the risk of injury.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the door mechanism, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 24, 2022. Owners may contact Grand Design custom service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910032, which was issued August 11, 2022.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

