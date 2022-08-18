Grand Design recalls trailers for awning problem

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2022-2023 Momentum, Solitude, Imagine, Reflection, and Transcend travel trailers. The electric retractable awning has a welded seam on the fabric that may separate, potentially allowing the awning to drop beyond normal operation.

An awning that drops or extends beyond normal operation can increase the risk of injury. As many as 8,150 RVs may be involved in this recall, which was issued August 9, 2022.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and repair, or replace the awning, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by August 24, 2022. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910031.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1066b