Grand Design RV recalls fifth wheel trailers. Axle could shift, cause crash

Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2021-2024 Momentum and Solitude fifth wheel trailers, equipped with certain CURT 7000 and 8000 pound axles. The U-bolts may have been improperly tightened, which could cause the axle to move out of position.

An axle that moves out of position can cause a loss of the ability to control the vehicle which could increase the risk of a crash which can lead to injury or death. As many as 6,270 of the fifth wheel trailers may be involved in the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and tighten the U-bolts as necessary. Any damaged components will be replaced. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 16, 2023. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910039.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.