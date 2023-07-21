Jayco recalls some motorhomes for fire risk

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Entegra Launch, Qwest, Jayco Melbourne, and Melbourne Prestige motorhomes. The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) blower motor circuit may be inadequate, which could allow the wiring harness to overheat.

A wiring harness that overheats increases the risk of a fire which can lead to injury or death. Potentially, as many as 659 RVs may be involved in the recall.

Remedy

Owners are advised to only operate the HVAC front blower in manual (not automatic) mode whenever the engine is on. They are asked not use the maximum blower or lowest/highest temperature settings until the remedy is performed. Dealers will relocate and replace the fuse and wiring harness, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 18, 2023. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.