Thursday, August 19, 2021
RV Recalls

Grand Design RV recalls some Imagine trailers

By RV Travel
Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2021 Imagine travel trailers equipped with Dexter D30 axles. The axles may have been assembled with incorrect inner bearings.

Incorrect inner bearings can cause the wheels to lock up or reduce stopping ability, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the axles for incorrect bearings and replace the bearings as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 13, 2021. Owners may contact Grand Design customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910024.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

