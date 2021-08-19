Newmar recalls Dutch Star, New Aire, Ventana RVs for possible fuel leak

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Dutch Star, New Aire and Ventana motorhomes equipped with Cummins L9 diesel engines. A fuel leak may occur from the fuel hose between the fuel pump and the remote fuel filter head.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

Cummins will replace the fuel hoses, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on October 16, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar’s customer service at 1-800-731-8300 or Cummins’ customer service at 1-800-286-6467. Newmar’s number for this recall is DTNA #21V556/FL-897.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

