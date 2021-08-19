RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 19, 2021

Issue 1669

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life.” ―Dolly Parton

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Aviation Day!

On this day in history: 1848 – California Gold Rush: The New York Herald breaks the news to the East Coast of the United States of the gold rush in California (although the rush started in January).

Tip of the Day

Zoning in your brake controller for optimum trailer braking

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Question: “I have a question about brake controllers and travel trailers. How do you adjust them? How do you know if they are too tight or not adjusted correctly?”

Answer: The job of the brake controller is to send the appropriate amount of current flow back to the brakes. You could send a full jolt of electricity back to the brakes, and they’d respond by jamming the brake pads into the drums, locking up the brakes. That’s converting kinetic energy from rolling wheels into heat way too fast – skidding the tires, making vehicle control difficult or impossible, and wearing out the brakes in a hurry.

Continue reading.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Guidelines for RVing with pets for a safe and pawsitively fun experience

DISTURBING!

Some RVers can’t drive their diesel-powered motorhomes or trucks that tow them faster than 5 mph. It’s an important story that RVtravel.com alone is pursuing among all RV media. Learn more in an article in last Sunday’s newsletter.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 NeXus Viper 25V B+ Motorhome, and compares it to the recently reviewed Gulf Stream BT Cruiser 5210 B+. About the Viper he reports, “The way the motorhome portion itself is built is quite unusual.” He adds, “I really like this rig and the fact that there are still independent RV manufacturers who have unique takes on how to accomplish RV build methods.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Alu-Cab Canopy Pickup Camper? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, August 19, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon Gift Card: Donna Ziegler of Mt. Vernon, Indiana.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club, a one-stop go-to online resource for RV enthusiasts. He is also the owner of Passport Media Creations, which has developed several RV dealer and safety training programs.

In Dave’s column Monday-Saturday he’ll address a reader’s technical question with his expert advice. You’ll learn a lot!

Why does the check engine light come on intermittently?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2005 Fleetwood Providence 39L motorhome with a 350 HP Cat C7 diesel engine. After starting it and pulling out, in a short while the check engine light comes on. It will stay on for about 5 minutes then it goes out. There are no other warning lights on and the engine runs smoothly. The light does not come back on until after I stop for a day or two, then the same thing occurs. Is this a warning that something is about to go bad or something simple? Thanks! —Ardo

Read Dave’s reply.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: What’s the cost to repair a water-damaged floor?



RV Travel reader offers advice about buying an RV

Veteran RVer John Sargent, of Tucson, Arizona, has been RVing since 1979 and has learned a lot along the way. Here, he offers some buying tips, based on a lot of personal experience. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: A rewarding way to RV: Volunteer along the way

Reader poll

Do you wear reading glasses?

Put ’em on and tell us here.

If you missed yesterday’s Full-Time RVer newsletter, read it here.

Quick Tip

Easy and fun window coverings for privacy

Hate the curtains on some of your windows – like the one in the bathroom, or the “relite” in the entry door? Ditch the curtains and simply pick up a chunk of privacy screen contact paper window film. Cut the stuff to size, pull off the backing sheet, and carefully apply to a clean window. Or go wild and try the “stained glass” versions. Many Internet sites carry the stuff and there are hundreds to choose from on Amazon.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

For those of you with weak hands, this might change your life! Check it out. Cheers!

Website of the day

Why you should not drink plastic bottled water

Did you know that drinking water from single-use plastic bottles is 1,400 times worse for the environment than tap water?

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 20

YouTube’s RV Odd Couple bought a campground … and we’ll find out why this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.

Listen to a 30-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ep-20-promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

Doctor’s order: Coffee!

This coffee mug is hilarious! It’s perfect for yourself or the coffee-lover in your life who just cannot live without coffee. This high-quality mug is made from ceramic and painted to look like a prescription pill bottle – it’s just what the doctor ordered! You can’t order this from a barista, but you can order one here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• Out of a list of options, the highest number of voters, 34 percent, said they’d choose to go to a concert or live music event over other live events (like sporting events, a lecture, class, or author reading).

• 51 percent say that when someone asks for their name they feel the need to spell it out for them.

• 72 percent of people say if they could go back in time to the day they bought their RV they’d keep the one they bought and have now. 24 percent said they would’ve bought another RV, and 4 percent said they wouldn’t have bought one at all.

Recent poll: Is the #1 reason you bought an RV to “be with nature”?

Recipe of the Day

Mexican Street Corn

by Wiley P from San Ignacio (pop. 28), NM

This grilled corn is the perfect side dish for a Mexican meal. Or, really any grilled meal. Cooking the corn on the grill adds a wonderful smoky flavor to the kernels. Mayonnaise adds creaminess to the corn. We loved rolling the corn in a cheese and spice mixture. When combined with mayonnaise, it tastes like a creamy cilantro sauce. A fun and flavorful way to prepare corn in the summer.

We love corn this way! You will too, trust us. Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Fajita Dip

Run your RV air conditioner with a small generator

When the temperature heats up and you’re boondocking with only a small portable generator for power, you’re out of luck running an air conditioner. That is, unless you have a state-of-the-art SoftStartRV. It’s inexpensive, simple to install, and makes running your A/C possible. RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury explains the product in a short new video. Learn more or order at a special discount.

Trivia

Do you have valuables hidden in your sock drawer? According to Metro Bank, this is the most common place that people hide things and the very first place that burglars check. Time to find a new hiding spot… (Just don’t forget where it is!) Or check out these fun hiding places that look like normal objects in your RV or home.

*Can you guess the top 10 activities that contributed most to lightning fatalities? We told you them yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Andy. A rescue on December 20. He is a ‘Christmas baby’ Maltese and Bichon.” —Lois Johnson

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!

The definitive guide to services along the Interstate

Since 1991, “the Next Exit” has been THE “go-to” directory to locate what businesses and services are at every Interstate exit in America. In this 2021 edition, learn what’s ahead, not behind you — fuel, food, campgrounds, rest areas, shopping, motels, hospitals, etc. Sometimes a GPS or smartphone isn’t best for this. Often, this is! Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

If you’re American when you go into the bathroom, and you’re American when you come out, what are you when you’re in the bathroom?

European.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Darian Armer and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com