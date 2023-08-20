Sunday, August 20, 2023

Grand Design RV recalls travel trailers for underrated safety chains

By RV Travel
Grand Design RV, LLC (Grand Design) is recalling certain 2022-2024 Momentum 23G and 25G travel trailers. The installed safety chains are underrated for the recreational vehicles’ Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR). As many as 1,209 of the travel trailers may be affected by the recall.

Underrated chains can result in the the trailer detaching from the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash and injury affecting both the vehicle towing the trailer and nearby vehicles and pedestrians.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the safety chains, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 6, 2023. Owners may contact Grand Design’s customer service at 1-574-825-9679. Grand Design’s number for this recall is 910040.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

