Thursday, June 29, 2023

Guadalupe Mountains National Park closed areas due to wildfire danger

By RV Travel
Campsite at Pine Springs Campground.

Effective Wednesday, June 28th, and until further notice, Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas has closed some park areas due to increased fire risk. The Southwest area of New Mexico and far west Texas are experiencing high to extreme fire danger. The following fire restrictions will be implemented at the National Park:

• Overnight camping at all 10 wilderness campgrounds within the park is prohibited and permitting of overnight trips in the wilderness is suspended until further notice (36 CFR §2.10 and §2.13).

• All trails in the Guadalupe Mountains Wilderness are closed to public use. This includes all the following trails: Bear Canyon, Bowl, Blue Ridge, Bush Mountain, El Capitan, Foothills, Frijole, Juniper, Marcus, McKittrick Canyon, Permian Reef, Smith Spring, and Tejas.
The McKittrick Canyon Road, including the McKittrick Canyon Visitor Center are closed.
The Dog Canyon developed area, including the Indian Meadow Nature Trail and the Dog Canyon Campground, are closed.

• The Frijole Ranch Road, the Frijole Horse Corral Campground, and the Frijole Ranch Museum are closed.

• The Pine Springs area, including the Pine Springs Visitor Center, Campground, and Trailhead will remain open. The Pine Springs Campground has 20 tent and 13 RV sites and are reservable through recreation.gov. Trails in the Pine Springs area open for day use only are Guadalupe Peak, Devil’s Hall, and Pinery. The Salt Basin Dunes trailhead and trail remain open; caution is advised due to heat risk.

Learn more at the park website.

