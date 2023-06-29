Thursday, June 29, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestyles
Lifestyles

Completing one RVing couple’s bucket list: Bike in all 50 states

By Nanci Dixon
0
Ed and his bike. He wants to bike in all 50 states
Ed Gramza

Yesterday I met Ed Gramza, a fellow camper. He was working on his eBike and I wandered over to see how he had turned it over, since he seemed to have it down. He has the same brand, Lectric eBike, that I have, so I had to go see.

I was impressed by how clean and well-cared for their bikes were. I was glad mine was undercover so he couldn’t see it. He put two small clamps on the handlebars, pressed the brake, and flipped the bike over to work on it. (Sorry, I forgot to take a photo.) The clamps kept the instrument panels, gear control, brakes and throttle from touching the ground. Although his bike has more than 50,000 miles on it, it looked brand-new!

Turns out Ed and his wife are ardent bike riders and their bucket list has been to bike in all 50 states. And they have, including Hawaii and Alaska! They flew to Hawaii, rented bikes and found amazing trails to ride on.

Finding the trails in all 50 states

Ed has been hit by cars three times while bike riding; the last was so serious that he only rides on bike trails now. One of the sources he uses is the  Rails to Trails Conservancy website to find some of the best trails in the nation. These are abandoned rail car lines that have been converted to bike, walking and hiking trails.

They also use Trail Link to find biking trails they want to try.

Courtesy of Rails to Trails Conservancy

Ed and his wife are now going back to some of their favorite trails. They are in Iowa to bike on the High Trestle Trail. He said it is one of their absolute favorites.

Keeping their bikes safe

Ed knows bike thefts are on the rise, particularly eBike theft. They removed the dinette table in their trailer and secure the bikes inside, rather than on the outside of the trailer or truck. They are dedicated bikers!

You never know who you may meet on the road and what you can learn. Now I have no excuse for not servicing my bike!

RELATED

##RVT1111

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
Previous article
Guadalupe Mountains National Park closed areas due to wildfire danger

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE