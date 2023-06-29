Completing one RVing couple’s bucket list: Bike in all 50 states

Yesterday I met Ed Gramza, a fellow camper. He was working on his eBike and I wandered over to see how he had turned it over, since he seemed to have it down. He has the same brand, Lectric eBike, that I have, so I had to go see.

I was impressed by how clean and well-cared for their bikes were. I was glad mine was undercover so he couldn’t see it. He put two small clamps on the handlebars, pressed the brake, and flipped the bike over to work on it. (Sorry, I forgot to take a photo.) The clamps kept the instrument panels, gear control, brakes and throttle from touching the ground. Although his bike has more than 50,000 miles on it, it looked brand-new!

Turns out Ed and his wife are ardent bike riders and their bucket list has been to bike in all 50 states. And they have, including Hawaii and Alaska! They flew to Hawaii, rented bikes and found amazing trails to ride on.

Finding the trails in all 50 states

Ed has been hit by cars three times while bike riding; the last was so serious that he only rides on bike trails now. One of the sources he uses is the Rails to Trails Conservancy website to find some of the best trails in the nation. These are abandoned rail car lines that have been converted to bike, walking and hiking trails.

They also use Trail Link to find biking trails they want to try.

Ed and his wife are now going back to some of their favorite trails. They are in Iowa to bike on the High Trestle Trail. He said it is one of their absolute favorites.

Keeping their bikes safe

Ed knows bike thefts are on the rise, particularly eBike theft. They removed the dinette table in their trailer and secure the bikes inside, rather than on the outside of the trailer or truck. They are dedicated bikers!

You never know who you may meet on the road and what you can learn. Now I have no excuse for not servicing my bike!

