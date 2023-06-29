Thursday, June 29, 2023

RV shipments down again in May, off half for 2023

By Chuck Woodbury
Shipments from RV factories to dealers and consumers were down dramatically again in May. Results for the RV Industry Association’s May 2023 survey of manufacturers revealed that total RV shipments ended the month with 30,919 units, a decrease of 38.8% from the record 50,529 units shipped in May 2022. To date, RV shipments are down just about half from last year (-49.7%) with 140,735 units.

“Summer is officially here and people across the country are using their RVs to create lasting memories with family and friends,” said RV Industry Association President and CEO Craig Kirby, putting a positive spin on the bad, but expected, news. “RVing continues to be one of the most economical ways to travel and for those looking to take an incredible vacation while also controlling their travel costs, RV dealerships nationwide have many affordable options to meet the demand.”

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 41.7% from last May with 26,559 shipments. Motorhomes fared better, finishing the month down only 12.2% with 4,320 units shipped compared to 4,921 the same month last year.

Park model RVs, which are essentially small, stationary mobile homes, finished May up 16.8% compared to the same month last year, with 480 wholesale shipments.

RV Daily Tips. Thursday, June 29, 2023

